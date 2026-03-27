Taylor Swift bails Vin Diesel out of awkward iHeartRadio blunder

In shocking turn of events, Taylor Swift shockingly became Vin Diesel’s saviour from an embarrassing moment at iHeartRadio.
The 35-year-old singer bailed the Fast X actor out of awkward on-air moment after he could not see the teleprompter.
It all started when the annual awards ceremony, which was held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, on Thursday, March 26, suffered technical difficulties throughout the event.
The Fast and the Furious star later appeared on the stage to present rapper Ludacris with the Landmark Award, when he admitted, “I literally can't see the teleprompter. Where is it?”
That’s when the audience intervened and pitched in to help him find the autocue, with Diesel asking, “There? It’s over there? It’s in the middle!”
Swift also joined hands with the audience and pointed in the direction of the teleprompter.
“You guys are incredible,” Diesel said before addressing the The Fate of Ophelia songstress, addressing, “Thank you, Taylor.”
The 58-year-old actor, however, continued to struggle through his lines as he presented the award before asking, “How’s that so far?”
He then cheered the audience, “I’m literally crushing this. I gotta take all of you home, you guys are incredible.”
It’s worth mentioning here that Taylor Swift won major seven awards, including Artist of the Year and Best Pop Album for her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl.