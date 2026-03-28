Who will play Voldemort in ‘Harry Potter’ series? HBO shares major update 

HBO exec has broken their silence on Voldemort casting in upcoming Harry Potter series.
Just days after the exciting trailer of Harry Potter TV series debuted on HBO, mesmerising fans with an exciting peek into new Wizarding World, one major question is still hanging in the air.
The highly anticpated new teaser lift the curtain the young leads, and several key Hogwarts faces, it failed to offer any glimpse into Lord Voldemort's character, leaving fans exploding with curiosity.
However, HBO boss, Casey Bloys has dropped a major update on Voldemort casting.
In response to a question regarding Dark Lord's character at the HBO Max UK launch event on Friday, March 27, Bloys confirmed that casting for Voldemart has not been made yet.
"No, we have not," Bloys replied, adding, "As a rule, I would say any rumors – don’t [believe them]. I don’t even know who we’re casting. I really don’t! I would take everything you read with a grain of salt."
This came just days after the trailer of the series was released along with the release date of the first season, which is set to hit the TV screens on Christmas 2026.
In the upcoming series, Dominic McLaughlin will play Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton will appear in Hermione Granger's role.
While, Alastair Stout will be portraying Ron Weasley and John Lithgow seem as Albus Dumbledore.
The upcoming Harry Potter series is written and executive produced by Francesca Gardiner.
While Mark Mylod is directing and executive producing multiple episodes.