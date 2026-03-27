'Looksmaxxing' influencer Clavicular arrested for battery in Florida

Controversial influencer Clavicular has been arrested in Fort Lauderdale due to a battery charge.
As per the jail records, the influencer, whose real name is Braden Eric Peters, was detained on Thursday, March 26, and his bond was set at $1,000.
In a statement on Friday, March 27, Fort Lauderdale Police said the Osceola County Sheriff's Office requested their assistance in locating a subject with an active warrant for misdemeanour battery, and a short time later, police located and arrested Clavicular.
The 20-year-old streamer is known for "looksmaxxing" content, which revolves around young men's physical appearance and some extreme methods used to look more "attractive".
He has gained a massive following online and has been featured in articles by The New York Times and The New Yorker.
Over the past few years, Peters has gone viral for some extreme and racial acts on his livestreams, including the use of racial slurs and confessing to the use of illegal drugs to maintain his appearance.
Earlier this week, the influencer caused backlash after he reportedly shot a dead alligator in the middle of a livestream in the Everglades, Floida.
Moreover, amid his arrest Clavicular's Kick account, where he frequently livestreams, had been taken down.