Nicole Kidman, Simon Baker ‘relationship’ takes exciting turn

Nicole Kidman and Simon Baker’s rumoured relationship seemingly took an exciting turn after the two recently appeared closely.
According to Reality Tea, the duo, who attended the New York City premiere of their newly released series Scarpetta, was photographed with a group while holding hands.
In this regard, insiders dished out to Daily Mail that the dynamic between Kidman and Baker, who play a couple in Scarpetta, is nothing new.
As per the source, their “flirty” connection has long been a running joke among close friends, including Baker’s ex-wife, Rebecca Rigg as the tipster tattled, “Simon used to flirt outrageously with Nicole. It didn’t seem to bother Rebecca. It became a standing joke.”
The duo’s friendship dates back decades and began through Baker’s own ex-wife, who formed a close bond with the Aquaman actress early in their careers in Australia.
The connection did not stop just as friends because later Kidman even became godmother to Rigg and Baker’s son, Harry.
Moreover, even after Baker and Rigg split in 2020, the Babygirl actress maintained her relationship with both.
On the professional front, Nicole Kidman and Simon Baker’s recently released series Scarpetta premiered on Amazon Prime Video.
Released on March 11, 2026, the crime drama is based on the book series of the same name by Patricia Cornwell.
Apart from Nicole Kidman and Simon Baker, the series stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Bobby Cannavale, and Ariana DeBose playing supporting roles.