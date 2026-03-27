'Spider-Man' lands in hot water over Sony's explosive decision

Sony’s Spider-Man recently landed in hot water after studio made an uncertain decision.
According to E-Balad, Sony has confirmed the animated Spider-Verse saga “as fans know it” is coming to a close.
Moreover, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse would now serve as the conclusion to a specific era.
The news was confirmed by producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller during an interview at the Happy Sad Confused podcast hosted by Josh Horowitz.
During the conversation, the producers said that the third installment is designed to wrap up the core trilogy centered on Miles Morales.
The multinational company’s decision to shift focus was due to the poor performance of the companies' two major movies that resulted in a full reset of their independent Spider-Man Universe (SSU).
The studio’s independent Spider-Man universe tried to expand beyond Peter Parker, but projects such as Kraven the Hunter and Madame Web struggled to build momentum.
Meanwhile, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was described as redefining what superhero animation could look like, pairing a bold visual style with a new emotional center on the main character.
It’s worth mentioning here that Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is the final installment in the Spider-Verse trilogy, scheduled to be released in the United States on June 18, 2027.