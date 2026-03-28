James Tolkan, 'Top Gun' and 'Back to the Future' star, passes away at 94

James Tolkan has passed away!
On Friday, March 27, USA Today reported that the iconic American actor who was starred in Back to the Future died at the age of 94.
Tolkan's passing was confirmed by his representative, who did not reveal his cause of death.
Speaking to the outlet, John Alcantar - Tolkan's representative for public appearances - confirmed, "The news is sadly true about James."
He added, "James was a beloved professional who lived a good full life."
James Tolkan's death news sparked a wave of grief among fans, who expressed their emotions on social media.
Who was James Tolkan?
Born on June 20, 1931, James Stewart Tolkan was an American character actor. He was best known for his roles as high school vice-principal in charge of discipline Mr. Strickland in 1985's Back to the Future and 1989's Back to the Future Part II.
James Tolkan's movies:
Throughout his career, James Tolkan has appeared in numerous movies, including The Werewolf of Washington, Love and Death, Prince of the City, Back to the Future, Top Gun, and Heaven Falls.
James Tolkan's TV shows:
James Tolkan's TV shows include Hill Street Blues, The Case of the Hillside Stranglers, The Wonder Years, and Cobra.