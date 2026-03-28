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  • By Sidra Khan
News

Taylor Swift wildly attacked by Brazilian influencer after iHeartRadio success

'The Fate of Ophelia' singer Taylor Swift faces terrifying incident after standout success at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards

  • By Sidra Khan
Taylor Swift wildly attacked by Brazilian influencer after iHeartRadio success
Taylor Swift wildly attacked by Brazilian influencer after iHeartRadio success

Taylor Swift has been hit with a horrifying attack after major career success.

On Thursday night, March 26, the Opalite singer visited Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood to celebrate her seven prestigious wins at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

After joyfully celebrating her massive success, the American popstar was seen exiting the high-end venue at around 1:30 am, when a Brazilian influencer wildly attacked her.

As shared by multiple news outlets, Taylor Swift was blocked by influencer Liziane Gutierrez outside the restaurant, who tried to het to the songstress.

Things became chaotic when the security guards stepped in to protect the Wood singer, prompting Gutierrez to stand in front of Swift's car.

The reality television star resisted the security team who held her back as she made a scene. 

Breaking silence on her wild attack on Taylor Swift, Gutierrez told the California Post, "I’m not crazy like people are saying. I’m doing a project with RedeTV in Brazil where I take on missions. The first mission was to give the Brazil jersey to Taylor Swift or Justin Bieber."

“I did my best even though her security guard was extremely rude,” she added.

It it worth mentioning that Liziane Gutierrez faced a ban from a Las Vegas night club a decade ago after accusing Chris Brown of punching her.

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