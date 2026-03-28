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  • By Javeria Ahmed
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Gaten Matarazzo takes playful jab at Timothée Chalamet with viral parody

The 'Stranger Things' alum made a dig at Timothée Chalamet's recent controversy about the popularity of ballet and opera

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Gaten Matarazzo takes playful jab at Timothée Chalamet with viral parody
Gaten Matarazzo takes playful jab at Timothée Chalamet with viral parody

Gaten Matarazzo playfully mocked Timothée Chalamet’s Marty Supreme promo.

On Thursday, March 26, the Stranger Things alum shared a joint post to Instagram in which he and his Pizza Movie costar Sean Giambrone announced the upcoming Hulu film in a way that’s got the internet buzzing.

“Pizza Movie is an American film that comes out on April 3, 2026,” Matarazzo said to the camera while standing outdoors and yelling at the top of his lungs as the frame widened.

“It’s on Hulu, streaming!” Giambrone jumped in to join the scene, adding, “It’s not in the theaters, we wanted it to be in the theaters, but they said ‘No!’”

To hype the film, Matarazzo began cheering, with Giambrone joining as they stood on a picnic table in a park.

As the shot widened, Matarazzo screamed while Giambrone shouted, “Screaming!”

Matarazzo and Giambrone made a dig at Chalamet's recent controversy surrounding comments he made about the popularity of ballet and opera.

“By the way, we want to be clear that we love the ballet and we love the opera!” one of the actors yelled as a post-script after a graphic for Pizza Movie appeared on the screen.

Notably, the video bears a striking resemblance to the Wonka star’s earlier promo video, featuring him outdoors loudly plugging Marty Supreme and its Christmas Day 2025 release.

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