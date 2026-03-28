Katy Perry’s romance with Justin Trudeau heats up with intimate outing snap

Katy Perry appears to be turning up the heat in her rumoured romance with Justin Trudeau, offering fans a rare glimpse into their intimate date night.
On Friday, the Dark Horse singer gave fans a peek into her recent escapades on Instagram, including a romantic dinner date with the former Canadian prime minister, 54.
In the opening photo, she showcased a snippet of their romantic outing, highlighting a warm, low-key dinner together.
They looked tightly knit as they posed together, proudly sharing the results of a lighthearted quiz.
In a shared snap the couple looked overjoyed, sporting toothy smiles while holding up their phones to display results showing their ‘biological ages’ were well below their actual ages.
Perry dropped the carousel of photos along with a caption, “How old would you be if you didn’t know how old you were?”
The post also featured moments from a ski trip with her five-year-old daughter Daisy, shared with former fiancé Orlando Bloom.
This comes soon after the Roar singer gave fans a glimpse of her boyfriend and daughter’s bonding time, as her relationship with the politician nears a year.
Perry was previously in a relationship with Bloom for nine years, and engaged for six of those years, before they parted ways last year.