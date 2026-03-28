Alex Warren pens heartfelt message to celebrate iHeartRadio Music Awards success

Alex Warren is celebrating his mighty success.
Taking to Instagram on Friday, March 27, the Ordinary crooner shared a joyful post that included a special message as he basked in his massive success at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards.
"5 IHEART RADIO AWARDS? thank you so much and i love you all!!! THANK YOU FOR ALWAYS BELIEVING IN ME," he penned.
Accompanying the loving caption was a carousel of photos from the star-studded awards event, featuring Warren proudly carrying his prestigious trophies.
Fans' reactions:
On Alex Warren's heartfelt post, fans also celebrated his success by sending him sweet messages.
"so proud of u buddy u deserve this," wrote one.
Another stated, "so so excited for you!"
"So well deserved!!!!! Excited to see you in singapore soon!!" added a third.
At the 13th iHeartRadio Music Awards, held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 26, Alex Warren emerged bright with five standout victories, including Breakthrough Artist award.
After receiving his esteemed accolades, the Save You a Seat singer delivered an inspiring speech on stage, reflecting on how it was a "strange feeling" to go from being just another fan in the crowd a few years ago to now performing on the stage and winning awards.