Lana Del Rey marks Jeremy Dufrene’s 51st birthday with sweet personal life glimpses

Lana Del Rey celebrated her husband Jeremy Dufrene's 51st birthday with a series of heartfelt posts, offering fans rare and intimate glimpses into their life together.
Taking to Instagram account on Friday, the Summertime Sadness songstress dropped an intimate snap of her low-key life with her gator tour guide husband in Louisiana.
Del Rey recently shared a few glimpses into their simple life together, including a sweet selfie of the couple by the ocean, where she embraced her natural beauty, going makeup-free.
She also posted an adorable video of Dufrene loading their truck with plants they had just picked up from Home Depot.
In a shared video, when he notices the camera, he beams with a big smile and proudly poses with a Jack-o’-lantern pot.
Del Rey also shared a close-up snap of her hand resting on his wrist, showcasing her striking engagement ring in full view.
Another photo showed the Born to Die singer sporting one of Dufrene’s tour guide shirts, with his name neatly embroidered above the pocket.
She captioned the post, "Happy birthday week to the sweetest guy I know."
To note, the pair first met when Lana took one of his wildlife tours at Arthur’s Air Boat Tours in Louisiana.
They went public after being spotted holding hands at the wedding of model Karen Elson.
Lana Del Rey and Jeremy Dufrene married in an intimate ceremony at the bayou in Des Allemandes, Louisiana in September 26, 2024.