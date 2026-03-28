Prince William aims to protect Charlotte, Louis from Prince Harry's ‘spare’ role

Prince William is reportedly determined to avoid a “spare” dynamic within his family, ensuring Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis feel equally valued as they grow up.
The Prince of Wales is reportedly focused on his children’s futures—Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis—while remaining mindful of their differing royal paths, according to Tina Brown’s Substack Fresh Hell.
"I am told that the heir to the throne, Prince William, is preoccupied with the built-in risk of primogeniture’s cruelty," Brown wrote in the newsletter published on March 24.
"He is determined that his second- and third-born children, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, are well-prepared and well-financed for independent lives and will not fall into the same cycle of thwarted freedom," alleged the author of The Diana Chronicles.
To note the remarks came as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle disclosed the grievances against the Royal Family.
The Duke of Sussex, once the “spare” to Prince William, stepped back from royal duties with the Duchess of Sussex in 2020.
They moved to Meghan's home state of California, dedicating their time to their charitable organization, Archewell Philanthropies.
His role as the spare to the Future king of Britain gave the name for his groundbreaking memoir, Spare, published in 2023.