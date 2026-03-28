Ryan Reynolds, Jason Momoa’s 'Animal Friends' gets new release date

Ryan Reynolds and Jason Momoa’s animated film Animal Friends has been delayed, now set to hit theaters in early 2027.
As per The Hollywood Reporter, the road trip adventure feature is now set to hit theaters January 22, 2027, after previously having been scheduled for May 1, 2026.
Initially set to premiere on October 10, 2025, the movie is helmed by Peter Atencio from a screenplay by Kevin Burrows and Matt Mider.
Ryan Reynolds, Jason Momoa, Aubrey Plaza, Addison Rae, Dan Levy, Lil Rel Howery and Ellie Bamber are part of the ensemble.
The animated feature is a collaboration between Legendary, Maximum Effort, and Prime Focus Studios.
Animal Friends was originally set up at Sony Pictures and shifted to Warner Bros. in 2024 through the studio’s deal with Legendary.
To note, Reynolds, who led 2024’s Deadpool & Wolverine—the year’s second-top-grossing film globally—stars with Kenneth Branagh and Maria Bakalova in the Apple TV movie Mayday, directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, streaming in September.
On the other hand, Momoa starred alongside Jack Black and Danielle Brooks in last year’s smash hit A Minecraft Movie from Warner Bros. and Legendary.
He also starred opposite Dave Bautista in this year’s Prime Video action-comedy The Wrecking Crew.
Momoa’s forthcoming 2026 releases include Supergirl, Street Fighter and Dune: Part Three.
Plaza was most recently seen last year in Focus Features’ Honey Don’t! alongside Margaret Qualley, Charlie Day and Chris Evans.