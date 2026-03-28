Kanye West returns to music scene after four years with 12th studio album 'Bully'

Kanye West has finally debuted his brand new album.
The 48-year-old American rapper sparked a buzz of excitement among fans by announcing the release of his 12th studio album, Bully, in a thrilling Instagram post.
This marks Ye's return to the music scene after four years since the release of his 2022 album, Donda 2.
In his post, the I Wonder rapper shared the cover of his new solo album, announcing, "BULLY OUT NOW."
Bully marks Kanye West's first solo project with his independent label Gamma, since he launched his music album, Donda 2, in 2022.
Fans' reactions:
Kanye West's exciting announcement instantly sparked thrill among fans, with a first commenting, "we Prayed For times like This."
"ALBUM OF THE YEAR," declared another.
A third chimed in, "RETURN OF THE KING."
Kanye West Bully tracklist:
Kanye West's 12th studio album, Bully, comprises of 18 songs.
King
This is Must
Father Ft. Travis Scott
All the Love Ft. André Troutman
Punch Drunk
Whatever Works
Mama's Favorite
Sisters and Brothers
Bully Ft. CeeLo Green
Highs and Lows
I Can't Wait
White Lines Ft. André Troutman
Circles Ft. Don Toliver
Preacher Man
Beauty and the Beast
Damn
Last Breath Ft. Peso Pluma
This One Here