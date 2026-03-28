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  • By Sidra Khan
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Kanye West returns to music scene after four years with 12th studio album 'Bully'

The 'I Wonder' rapper Kanye West announces release of his 12th studio album, 'Bully'

  • By Sidra Khan
Kanye West returns to music scene after four years with 12th studio album Bully
Kanye West returns to music scene after four years with 12th studio album 'Bully'

Kanye West has finally debuted his brand new album.

The 48-year-old American rapper sparked a buzz of excitement among fans by announcing the release of his 12th studio album, Bully, in a thrilling Instagram post.

This marks Ye's return to the music scene after four years since the release of his 2022 album, Donda 2.

In his post, the I Wonder rapper shared the cover of his new solo album, announcing, "BULLY OUT NOW."

Bully marks Kanye West's first solo project with his independent label Gamma, since he launched his music album, Donda 2, in 2022.  

Fans' reactions:

Kanye West's exciting announcement instantly sparked thrill among fans, with a first commenting, "we Prayed For times like This."

"ALBUM OF THE YEAR," declared another.

A third chimed in, "RETURN OF THE KING."

Kanye West Bully tracklist:

Kanye West's 12th studio album, Bully, comprises of 18 songs.

King

This is Must

Father Ft. Travis Scott

All the Love Ft. André Troutman

Punch Drunk

Whatever Works

Mama's Favorite 

Sisters and Brothers

Bully Ft. CeeLo Green

Highs and Lows

I Can't Wait

White Lines Ft. André Troutman

Circles Ft. Don Toliver

Preacher Man

Beauty and the Beast

Damn

Last Breath Ft. Peso Pluma

This One Here

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