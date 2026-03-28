‎Britney Spears returns to social media with shocking privacy twist after DUI drama

Britney Spears has made her social media comeback with a series of surprising clips.
Following her shocking arrest over DUI charges earlier this month, the Toxic singer finally returned to Instagram on Friday, March 27.
The songstress had deactivated her Instagram handle temporarily after her arrest.
However, as she returned to the social media platform, Spears brought a shocking privacy twist by making her account private.
In the latest post, Spears posted a couple of video featuring her with younger son, Jayden James Federline.
The clips, showing the Gimme More hitmaker goofing around with Jayden, also featured them taking a number of mirror selfies.
At one point, Britney Spears stared into the camera and took a subtle swipe, saying, “I am composure. I am being very composed!”
The Grammy winner then jumped excitedly and playfully tapped her 19-year-old son on the head, noting, “I am composure. I am being very composed!", to which he replied, “Ow!”
"Thank you guys for all your support… spending time with family and friends is such a blessing!” captioned Spears.
Britney Spears' return to Instagram comes after more than three weeks since her arrest on March 4.
The songstress was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under influence (DUI) in Ventura, California.
As per the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, Spears was released the following morning.