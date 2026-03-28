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  • By Sidra Khan
News

‎Britney Spears returns to social media with shocking privacy twist after DUI drama

‎The 'Hold Me Closer' singer Britney Spears shares first post in major Instagram comeback following her DUI arrest

  • By Sidra Khan
‎Britney Spears returns to social media with shocking privacy twist after DUI drama
‎Britney Spears returns to social media with shocking privacy twist after DUI drama

‎Britney Spears has made her social media comeback with a series of surprising clips.

‎Following her shocking arrest over DUI charges earlier this month, the Toxic singer finally returned to Instagram on Friday, March 27.

‎The songstress had deactivated her Instagram handle temporarily after her arrest.

However, as she returned to the social media platform, Spears brought a shocking privacy twist by making her account private.

‎In the latest post, Spears posted a couple of video featuring her with younger son, Jayden James Federline.

‎The clips, showing the Gimme More hitmaker goofing around with Jayden, also featured them taking a number of mirror selfies.

‎At one point, Britney Spears stared into the camera and took a subtle swipe, saying, “I am composure. I am being very composed!”

‎The Grammy winner then jumped excitedly and playfully tapped her 19-year-old son on the head, noting, “I am composure. I am being very composed!", to which he replied, “Ow!”

‎"Thank you guys for all your support… spending time with family and friends is such a blessing!” captioned Spears.

‎Britney Spears' return to Instagram comes after more than three weeks since her arrest on March 4.

‎The songstress was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under influence (DUI) in Ventura, California.

‎As per the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, Spears was released the following morning.

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