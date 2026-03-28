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  • By Fatima Hassan
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Tom Cruise stuns fans with 'Jerry Maguire' re-release for 30th anniversary

The 'Top Gun' actor will celebrate 'Jerry Maguire' 30th anniversary celebration next month

  • By Fatima Hassan
Tom Cruise stuns fans with Jerry Maguire re-release for 30th anniversary
Tom Cruise stuns fans with 'Jerry Maguire' re-release for 30th anniversary 

As the 90's iconic film, Jerry Maguire, marked 30 years, Tom Cruise has announced its theatrical re-release.

On Saturday, March 28, the Top Gun actor took to his Instagram stories to re-share the exciting trailer video of his superhit movie.

After Sony Pictures and TriStar Pictures announced Jerry Maguire's huge comeback in theatres, Cruise also confirmed the upcoming re-release on his social media.

"Jerry Maguire is back in theatres!" they stated in the caption.

For those unaware, the popular American romantic-comedy initially premiered on December 13, 1996. 

Now, for its 30th anniversary celebration, the production company has announced the re-release of the iconic movie in cinemas on April 12, 114, and 15.

In Jerry Maguire, Tom Cruise played the role of the sports agent, Jerry Maguire, whose life took an unexpected turn after he was fired from his job for exposing the alleged illegal practices that exist in his profession. 

The movie also starred Renée Zellweger, Cuba Gooding Jr., Kelly Preston, Jerry O’Connell, Jay Mohr, Bonnie Hunt, Regina King, Jonathan Lipnicki, Donal Logue, and more.

Notably, the decision to re-release Jerry Maguire in cinemas after 30 years came shortly after the film received a certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, despite its 1996 release.

It is worth noting that this is not the first film which will be re-released in theatres. 

However, before Tom Cruise's iconic film, several American movies were frequently re-released in theatres, including Titanic, Jurassic Park, Star Wars, Jaws, Back to the Future, and The Godfather.    

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