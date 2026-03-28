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  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
News

Breaking: Marco Rubio says Iran war to end in ‘Weeks, Not Months’

The US will not tolerate illegal shipping tolls in the Strait of Hormuz, said Marco Rubio

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
Marco Rubio says Iran war to end in ‘Weeks, Not Months’
Marco Rubio says Iran war to end in ‘Weeks, Not Months’ 

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced Friday that military operations against Iran are progressing rapidly and are expected to conclude in “weeks, not months.”

Speaking after a G7 meeting in France, Rubio emphasized that the US can fulfill its strategic goals “without any ground troops,” relying instead on precision air and naval power to dismantle Tehran's military infrastructure.

The Secretary noted that the mission is focused on the “destruction of their ballistic missile capability” and eliminating threats to global shipping.

While thousands of American soldiers are being moved to the region, Rubio clarified they are there only to provide President Trump “maximum optionality and maximum opportunity to adjust the contingencies, should they emerge.”


Rubio stated that the US is currently “ahead of schedule on most” objectives which include destroying Iran’s navy, air force and missile launchers.

He warned that even after the fighting stops, the US will not tolerate illegal shipping tolls in the Strait of Hormuz, calling such potential moves “unacceptable” and “dangerous to the world.”

As the conflict enters this final phase, Washington remains hopeful that a 15-point proposal will soon bring a formal end to the hostilities.

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