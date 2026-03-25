NASA collaborates with Blue Origin after asteroid 2026 FM3 passes Earth

In an innovative move, NASA and Blue Origin have officially announced a partnership to develop the “NEO Hunter” mission concept, aiming to test cutting-edge asteroid-deflection techniques.
The announcement comes after a recent close flyby of the asteroid 2026 FM3 passed Earth at a distance of nearly 148,000 miles.
As per NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, the object measuring nearly 15 feet in diameter, traveled at a speed surpassing 12,000 miles per hour, posing no significant threat on Earth.
What is “NEO Hunter” mission concept?
NASA is currently gearing up to utilise Blu Origin’s “Blue Ring” spacecraft platform, an adaptable system, released on the New Glenn rocket in 2025, is particularly designed to refuel specialised satellites.
The NEO Hunter concept envisions a two-pronged approach: launching small reconnaissance satellites to assess the mass and composition of potential threats.
While the DART mission demonstrated that an asteroid’s trajectory could easily be changed, research revealed that such impacts can eject significant debris, creating secondary risks.
The NEO Hunter initiative aims to refine these techniques to reduce unintended consequences while acknowledging the projected 15,000 potentially hazardous asteroids currently orbiting near Earth.