News
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
News

NASA collaborates with Blue Origin after asteroid 2026 FM3 passes Earth

NASA is currently gearing up to utilise Blu Origin’s “Blue Ring” spacecraft platform, with new partnership

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
NASA collaborates with Blue Origin after asteroid 2026 FM3 passes Earth
NASA collaborates with Blue Origin after asteroid 2026 FM3 passes Earth

In an innovative move, NASA and Blue Origin have officially announced a partnership to develop the “NEO Hunter” mission concept, aiming to test cutting-edge asteroid-deflection techniques.

The announcement comes after a recent close flyby of the asteroid 2026 FM3 passed Earth at a distance of nearly 148,000 miles.

As per NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, the object measuring nearly 15 feet in diameter, traveled at a speed surpassing 12,000 miles per hour, posing no significant threat on Earth.

What is “NEO Hunter” mission concept?

NASA is currently gearing up to utilise Blu Origin’s “Blue Ring” spacecraft platform, an adaptable system, released on the New Glenn rocket in 2025, is particularly designed to refuel specialised satellites.

The NEO Hunter concept envisions a two-pronged approach: launching small reconnaissance satellites to assess the mass and composition of potential threats.

While the DART mission demonstrated that an asteroid’s trajectory could easily be changed, research revealed that such impacts can eject significant debris, creating secondary risks.

The NEO Hunter initiative aims to refine these techniques to reduce unintended consequences while acknowledging the projected 15,000 potentially hazardous asteroids currently orbiting near Earth. 

Apple introduces iOS 26.4 update with THESE exciting features
Apple introduces iOS 26.4 update with THESE exciting features
Apple confirms WWDC 2026: Here's what to expect?
Apple confirms WWDC 2026: Here's what to expect?
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang claims 'We've achieved AGI'
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang claims 'We've achieved AGI'
Elon Musk highlights chip manufacturing plans for Tesla and SpaceX
Elon Musk highlights chip manufacturing plans for Tesla and SpaceX
Apple introduces iOS 26.3.1 (a) update with Background Security Improvement
Apple introduces iOS 26.3.1 (a) update with Background Security Improvement
WhatsApp to release 15-minute auto-delete message soon
WhatsApp to release 15-minute auto-delete message soon
OpenAI to expand ads to all Go and Free version ChatGPT users
OpenAI to expand ads to all Go and Free version ChatGPT users
OpenAI plans major hiring by end-2026 to close gap with AI competitors
OpenAI plans major hiring by end-2026 to close gap with AI competitors
Perplexity brings AI-centric browser Comet to iPhone
Perplexity brings AI-centric browser Comet to iPhone
How artificial intelligence is transforming modern warfare?
How artificial intelligence is transforming modern warfare?
Meta to bring AI system to replace external vendors
Meta to bring AI system to replace external vendors
Meta reconsiders plan to shut down VR metaverse
Meta reconsiders plan to shut down VR metaverse

Popular News

Trump: Military chiefs Hegseth and Gen Caine reject Iran settlement for ‘total victory’

Trump: Military chiefs Hegseth and Gen Caine reject Iran settlement for ‘total victory’
13 minutes ago
Zendaya spills on ‘perfect’ wedding amid Tom Holland marriage buzz

Zendaya spills on ‘perfect’ wedding amid Tom Holland marriage buzz
an hour ago
Tel Aviv swarmed by crows: Viral video sparks doomsday speculation

Tel Aviv swarmed by crows: Viral video sparks doomsday speculation
52 minutes ago