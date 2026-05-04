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Terry Bradshaw makes major career announcement and shares health update: ‘I’m cancer free’

Terry Bradshaw is cancer-free and expanding his bourbon empire

Terry Bradshaw makes major career announcement and shares health update: ‘I’m cancer free’
Terry Bradshaw makes major career announcement and shares health update: ‘I’m cancer free’

NFL Hall of Famer and longtime Fox Sports analysts Terry Bradshaw has shared a major update regarding his thriving second career.

Ahead of the 2026 Kentucky Derby, Bradshaw announced a high-profile partnership between his spirits brand, Bradshaw Bourbon and The Yard, a popular Pittsburgh-based gastropub.

The collaboration was designed to highlight Bradshaw’s small-batch bourbon during the “Run for the Roses” festivities at Churchill Downs.

Taking to social media to share the news with fans, the promotional announcement declared, “Saddle Up! It’s Derby Day at The Yard! We’re teaming up with Terry Bradshaw to pour his new Bradshaw Bourbon all day long.”

Terry Bradshaw is cancer-free and expanding his bourbon empire
Terry Bradshaw is cancer-free and expanding his bourbon empire

This expansion marks a significant milestone for the four-time Super Bowl champion, who launched the brand in 2020 to blend his love for championship horses with high-quality whiskey.

The move comes as Bradshaw continues to balance his broadcasting duties with his entrepreneurial ventures.

While his presence in the booth remains a staple for fans, this latest announcement reinforces his growing influence in the business world.

Reflecting on his health and busy schedule in a recent update, Bradshaw reassured his audience by saying, “I may not look like my old self but I feel like my old self. I’m cancer free, I’m feeling great.”

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