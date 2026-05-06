Rogue Piece codes for May 2026 to accelerate your progress

If combating bandits and exploring sounds fun, grab Rogue Piece codes for free rewards such as reroll shards and gems.
Inspired by One Piece, Rogue Piece delivers an intriguing adventure where al the gaming enthusiasts can customize stats, roll for abilities, and experience the thrill of the pirate world.
Rogue Piece codes of May 2026
Here are all of the new Rogue Piece codes:
Modulo - free rewards (must be level 10k) (new!)
Yuji - 155k fragments of rogue, 1.25k clan rerolls, 30 holy grails, and 15 rogue's blessings (new!)
WeLoveNewbies - 25k gems, 25k fragments of rogue, and one mythical box (new!)
PrinceOfBlackSparks - three lucky boxes and three triple legends boxes
ItadoriKunAtoWaTaNoMiMasu - free rewards (must be level 10k)
QOLUpdate_Easter - rogue fragments, chests, and shards
TowerFix - rogue fragments, chests, and shards
AichimSosuke - rogue fragments, chests, and shards
PrideOfSin - rogue fragments, chests, and shards
BwaaTeamBwaaPet - rogue fragments, chests, and shards
WeLoveNewbies - rogue fragments, chests, and shards
How to redeem Rogue Piece codes (May 2026)
Here's how to redeem the above-mentioned codes:
1: Firstly, launch Rogue Piece on Roblox
2: Click the settings button
3: Scroll down > insert your code
5: Press enter and enjoy your freebie!