Jarred Vanderbilt Injury Update: Lakers forward suffers dislocated pink in Game 1

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered a significant blow during Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals on Tuesday night.
Forward Jarred Vanderbilt sustained a gruesome injury while attempting to block a dunk by Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren.
According to sources, the Lakers’ defensive specialist suffered a “full dislocation of his right pinky finger.”
The incident occurred midway through the second quarter when Vanderbilt swiped for the ball and accidentally struck his hand against the backboard.
The scene was described as intense with Vanderbilt visibly in shock and pain.
Head coach JJ Redick noted that the forward was “screaming” following the injury which occurred right in front of the Thunder bench.
Several Oklahoma City players were seen turning away, unable to look at the severity of the dislocation.
Vanderbilt was immediately ruled out for the remainder of the game finishing with two points and one rebound in six minutes of play.
The Lakers eventually lost the opener 108-90.
With the team already missing star Luka Doncic, this latest Vanderbilt injury leaves the Lakers thin on defensive depth.
His status for the rest of the series remains uncertain as the team evaluates the extent of the ligament damage.