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John Sterling passes away at 87: Radio legend’s cause of death revealed?

New York Yankees radio legend John Sterling passed away tragically at the age of 87

John Sterling passes away at 87: Radio legend’s cause of death revealed
John Sterling passes away at 87: Radio legend’s cause of death revealed 

John Sterling, the longtime play-by-play voice of the New York Yankees, has died at the age of 87.

According to Fox News, WFAN Sports Radio in New York announced Yankees radio legend death on Monday, May 4.

The radio station wrote on social media, “We are devastated to hear about the passing of John Sterling, a WFAN and Yankees radio icon whose voice was synonymous with an entire generation of Yankee fandom.”

John Sterling passes away at 87: Radio legend’s cause of death revealed?

While no official cause of death was immediately provided, Sterling’s passing comes just months after he revealed that he had suffered a heart attack in January 2026.

He retired from broadcasting in April 2024 after 64 years in the industry.

Since 1989, Sterling has been gracing the New York airwaves as the voice of the Yankees, and that has included the multiple World Series titles.

Sterling spent more than three decades with the Bronx Bombers, starting in 1989. In total, he called 5,420 regular-season and 211 postseason games.

He called 5,060 consecutive games until the 2019 season, when he took his first day off in 30 years.

Sterling retired at the start of the 2024 season after more than three decades with the team due to health concerns.

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