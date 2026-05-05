Patrick Mahomes to join Chiefs ‘way ahead of schedule’ as rehab progresses

Kansas City Chiefs are hopeful that their key player, Patrick Mahomes, would join them soon as rehab progresses.
According to Fox News, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said this week on a Sirius NFL radio interview that Mahomes, rehabilitating from surgery to repair the torn ACL and LCL he suffered last December, is "way ahead of schedule," in that process.
Mahomes is a rehab machine. He began the process exactly one day after his surgery in mid-December. And he has not stopped since.
Veach said, "I will say this, I think it wouldn’t surprise you guys, the way it’s been really inspiring to just see. I mean, in my mind, I’ve been there before with Pat. He had that dislocated knee [in 2019] and worked his tail off, and came back in three weeks. And I knew this bump in the road wouldn't slow him down at all.”
“He’s in our building every single day. And even when he goes away for a few days, say to Dallas for a weekend with his family, he takes one of our trainers with him," he revealed.
Kansas City Chiefs are hopeful that their key player, Patrick Mahomes, would join them soon as rehab progresses.
Mahomes went down on a non-contact play during a Week 15 game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 14, 2025, with the damage later confirmed as a torn anterior cruciate ligament and lateral collateral ligament in his left knee. He underwent surgery the following day.
The standard recovery window for that combination of injuries runs between nine and twelve months, which places a potential return anywhere from September to December 2026.
Mahomes set his own target early, stating in January that his personal goal was to be ready for the first game of the 2026 regular season.