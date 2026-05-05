News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Patrick Mahomes to join Chiefs ‘way ahead of schedule’ as rehab progresses

Patrick Mahomes progresses in rehab as Kansas City Chiefs aim to keep him ‘engaged’ in OTAs

Patrick Mahomes to join Chiefs ‘way ahead of schedule’ as rehab progresses
Patrick Mahomes to join Chiefs ‘way ahead of schedule’ as rehab progresses

Kansas City Chiefs are hopeful that their key player, Patrick Mahomes, would join them soon as rehab progresses.

According to Fox News, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said this week on a Sirius NFL radio interview that Mahomes, rehabilitating from surgery to repair the torn ACL and LCL he suffered last December, is "way ahead of schedule," in that process.

Mahomes is a rehab machine. He began the process exactly one day after his surgery in mid-December. And he has not stopped since.

Veach said, "I will say this, I think it wouldn’t surprise you guys, the way it’s been really inspiring to just see. I mean, in my mind, I’ve been there before with Pat. He had that dislocated knee [in 2019] and worked his tail off, and came back in three weeks. And I knew this bump in the road wouldn't slow him down at all.”

“He’s in our building every single day. And even when he goes away for a few days, say to Dallas for a weekend with his family, he takes one of our trainers with him," he revealed.

Patrick Mahomes to join Chiefs ‘way ahead of schedule’ as rehab progresses

Kansas City Chiefs are hopeful that their key player, Patrick Mahomes, would join them soon as rehab progresses.

Mahomes went down on a non-contact play during a Week 15 game against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 14, 2025, with the damage later confirmed as a torn anterior cruciate ligament and lateral collateral ligament in his left knee. He underwent surgery the following day.

The standard recovery window for that combination of injuries runs between nine and twelve months, which places a potential return anywhere from September to December 2026.

Mahomes set his own target early, stating in January that his personal goal was to be ready for the first game of the 2026 regular season.

Wu Yize beats Shaun Murphy 18-17 to win 2026 World Snooker Championship
Wu Yize beats Shaun Murphy 18-17 to win 2026 World Snooker Championship
Anthony Edwards injury update: Wolves star returns for Game 1 win vs Spurs
Anthony Edwards injury update: Wolves star returns for Game 1 win vs Spurs
Lewis Hamilton pens emotional note after Miami GP setback: ‘Challenging week’
Lewis Hamilton pens emotional note after Miami GP setback: ‘Challenging week’
David Beckham announces major project with Tom Hiddleston after turning 51
David Beckham announces major project with Tom Hiddleston after turning 51
John Sterling passes away at 87: Radio legend’s cause of death revealed?
John Sterling passes away at 87: Radio legend’s cause of death revealed?
Terry Bradshaw makes major career announcement and shares health update: ‘I’m cancer free’
Terry Bradshaw makes major career announcement and shares health update: ‘I’m cancer free’
Scottie Scheffler hits $110M career earnings despite Cameron Young’s dominant Doral victory
Scottie Scheffler hits $110M career earnings despite Cameron Young’s dominant Doral victory
Roblox Soccer Zero codes for May 2026 for enhanced gameplay
Roblox Soccer Zero codes for May 2026 for enhanced gameplay
Sony to pay $7.85M in PlayStation store lawsuit, gamers may get refunds
Sony to pay $7.85M in PlayStation store lawsuit, gamers may get refunds
David Beckham pens heartfelt note for Victoria Beckham after ‘special day’
David Beckham pens heartfelt note for Victoria Beckham after ‘special day’
Volleyball Legends codes for May 2026 to enhance capabilities
Volleyball Legends codes for May 2026 to enhance capabilities
Lando Norris claims first Sprint win of season in Miami ahead of Oscar Piastri
Lando Norris claims first Sprint win of season in Miami ahead of Oscar Piastri

Popular News

Romania’s Ilie Bolojan ousted as government falls in no-confidence vote

Romania’s Ilie Bolojan ousted as government falls in no-confidence vote
2 hours ago
Hugh Jackman supports Sutton Foster as she makes debut at 2026 Met Gala

Hugh Jackman supports Sutton Foster as she makes debut at 2026 Met Gala

53 minutes ago
Patrick Mahomes to join Chiefs ‘way ahead of schedule’ as rehab progresses

Patrick Mahomes to join Chiefs ‘way ahead of schedule’ as rehab progresses
2 hours ago