Scottie Scheffler hits $110M career earnings despite Cameron Young’s dominant Doral victory 

On Sunday, May 3, 2026, Cameron Young secured a dominant wire-to-wire victory at the Cadillac Championship held at Doral’s famous Blue Monster.
Young finished at 19-under par, beating the world number one, Scottie Scheffler, by a comfortable six shots.
Despite the loss, Scheffler made history by becoming the first player since 2014 to record three consecutive runner-up finishes on the PGA Tour.
Scheffler’s second-place finish earned him a $2.16 million paycheck pushing his career earnings past a massive $110 million milestone.
Reflecting on Young’s incredible performance, Scheffler shed light on his rival’s “nuts” level of play, noting that when Young is in the zone, “it’s just one of those things where he’s playing so well that it’s hard to catch him.”
Young, who had previously felt his putter was cold during earlier tournaments, joked about his sudden surge at Doral, saying, “I feel like I made a billion feet of putts which I think works most places.”
Although Scheffler was disappointed to miss the win, he remained positive about his consistency, stating, “there is no negative to take away other than obviously I would’ve loved a different result.”
He now sits third on the all-time money list trailing only Tiger Woods and Rory Mcllroy.