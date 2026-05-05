Wu Yize beats Shaun Murphy 18-17 to win 2026 World Snooker Championship

In a finale that will be remembered for decades, 22-year-old Wu Yize became the second-youngest world champion in history after defeating Shaun Murphy 18-17.
The match was the first at the Crucible to reach a deciding frame in 24 years keeping fans on the edge of their seats until the very last ball.
Wu, who moved to Sheffield at 16 and once shared a windowless flat with his father to save money, held his nerve under immense pressure.
After Murphy forced a decider with a brilliant 131 clearance, Wu responded with a nerveless break of 85 to clinch the title.
The victory was deeply emotional for the young star, who paid tribute to his family’s immense hardships, “My parents are the true champions” Wu said via an interpreter.
“Since I made the decision to drop out of school, my dad has been by my side. My mum has also been going through a lot over the years; they are the source of my strength.”
Murphy, who lost his fourth straight final since his 2005 win, was characteristically gracious. “He’s a wonderful world champion” Murphy admitted.
“I hate being right. I said earlier in the season, he would be world champion one day. It’s just a real shame it was today.”