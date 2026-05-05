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Wu Yize beats Shaun Murphy 18-17 to win 2026 World Snooker Championship

Wu Yize wins Crucible thriller 18-17

Wu Yize beats Shaun Murphy 18-17 to win 2026 World Snooker Championship
Wu Yize beats Shaun Murphy 18-17 to win 2026 World Snooker Championship

In a finale that will be remembered for decades, 22-year-old Wu Yize became the second-youngest world champion in history after defeating Shaun Murphy 18-17.

The match was the first at the Crucible to reach a deciding frame in 24 years keeping fans on the edge of their seats until the very last ball.

Wu, who moved to Sheffield at 16 and once shared a windowless flat with his father to save money, held his nerve under immense pressure.

After Murphy forced a decider with a brilliant 131 clearance, Wu responded with a nerveless break of 85 to clinch the title.

Wu Yize wins Crucible thriller 18-17
Wu Yize wins Crucible thriller 18-17

The victory was deeply emotional for the young star, who paid tribute to his family’s immense hardships, “My parents are the true champions” Wu said via an interpreter.

“Since I made the decision to drop out of school, my dad has been by my side. My mum has also been going through a lot over the years; they are the source of my strength.”

Murphy, who lost his fourth straight final since his 2005 win, was characteristically gracious. “He’s a wonderful world champion” Murphy admitted.

“I hate being right. I said earlier in the season, he would be world champion one day. It’s just a real shame it was today.”

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