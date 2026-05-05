Anthony Edwards injury update: Wolves star returns for Game 1 win vs Spurs

Anthony Edwards made a surprise return for the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night suiting up for Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals against the San Antonio Spurs.
After suffering a scary left knee hyperextension and bone bruise just ten days ago, the All-Star guard beat his initial recovery timeline to help his team secure a narrow 104-102 victory.
Despite the quick comeback, coach Chris Finch took a cautious approach. Edwards did not start and played only 25 minutes to manage his recovery. Before the game, Finch confirmed the news to reporters stating simply, “He’s in.”
Reflecting on the star’s rapid rehabilitation, Finch added, “We dodged a bullet when it happened. He’s done an incredible job. Our medical staff has done an unbelievable job of getting him to this point.”
Edwards finished the night with 18 points providing a much-needed boost for a Timberwolves squad already missing Donte DiVincenzo and Ayo Dosunmu.
Spurs coach Mitch Johnson expressed respect for the rival’s return saying, “It will be fun to compete against him. I’m glad he’s playing.”
The Timberwolves now hold a 1-0 lead in the series as they prepare for Game 2 in San Antonio.