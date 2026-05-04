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Lewis Hamilton pens emotional note after Miami GP setback: ‘Challenging week’

Lewis Hamilton once again fails to claim pole position with Ferrari at the Miami Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton pens emotional note after Miami GP setback: ‘Challenging week’
Lewis Hamilton pens emotional note after Miami GP setback: ‘Challenging week’

Lewis Hamilton once again faced disappointment with Ferrari at the Miami Grand Prix.

Day after failing to claim pole position at Miami, the seven-time world champion on Monday, May 4, shared an emotional post on social media.

He wrote, “A challenging weekend for us. With the contact I was pretty much stuck in no man’s land and couldn’t extract more from the car. Tough to take especially given all the hard work the team has put in, but this won’t define us.”

“It’s how we keep going. We’re taking what we can from these past few days and putting everything else behind us. We move forward,” he added in a post on Instagram.


The post earned widespread support from his fans that extended their best wishes to the Ferrari driver in the comment section.

A user wrote, “Already part of the story and moments that without question showed your resilience. With everything that you have achieved in racing so far, we know that winning isn’t just hope, it’s a natural destination that will become a reality for the 106th time and more.”

“Sir Lewis is always ready!!! Hoping for good things in Canada,” another added.

One of the fan commented, “Always proud of you Champ. We are with you through the highs and lows!!! You got this Sir!”

This came after both of the Ferrari driver, Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, failed to finish in top five in the race won by Mercedes star Kimi Antonelli.

Lining up in sixth place on the grid, Hamilton had to take avoiding action when Red Bull’s Max Verstappen spun on the opening lap.

The Ferrari driver then fell into a battle with the Alpine of Franco Colapinto, the pair making contact which left Hamilton with some damage.

From there the Briton struggled to make ground during the remainder of the race, crossing the line in seventh, the same position that he finished Saturday’s Sprint in.

However, he was later promoted to sixth following a post-race time penalty for team mate Leclerc which dropped the Monegasque down from sixth to eighth.

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