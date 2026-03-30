Javeria Saud addresses age-shaming remarks on Yumna Zaidi after immense backlash

Javeria Saud finally broke her silence on her now viral age-shaming remarks regarding fellow artist, Yumna Zaidi.
Saud has been accused of making age-shaming remarks about Zaidi during an Eid show.
The moment became viral when the 54-year-old actress mistakenly shared a childhood photo on her show, claiming it was 36-year-old actress and joked that some actors had been working “since the stone ages” before achieving recognition.
Now, the Paristaan actress took to Instagram on Monday, March 30, and issued a formal apology to the Pyaar Ke Sadqay star.
"I truly regret this and sincerely apologize," she began, adding. "Yumna, you have always been very close to my heart. I have immense love and respect for you and your work."
The Baby Baji then aderssed her age related comment, noting, "As for the age related comment, it has unfortunately been misunderstood. I was referring to a different context about a time period of work, not about anyone's age."
According to Javeria Saud, it was a general remark and was never intended for anyone in particular.
Her formal apology comes few hours after Maya Ali indirectly called out her behaviour, claiming that it's often voiced from within their own industry doing it publicly on big platforms instead of the outsiders. Her stance was also backed by Hania Aamir.