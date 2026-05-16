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Aamir Khan gets brutally honest about method acting: 'It gives freedom to misbehave'

Khan is producing the upcoming period drama movie ‘Lahore 1947’ and will also star in a major superhero action film

Aamir Khan gets brutally honest about method acting: It gives freedom to misbehave
Aamir Khan gets brutally honest about method acting: 'It gives freedom to misbehave'

Aamir Khan recently spoke candidly about method acting.

During a Screen Academy Masterclass, held at Whistling Woods International, the 61-year-old actor while sharing his perspective, said that such method gives freedom to misbehave.

The Sitaare Zameen Par defended his stance, saying, “I suppose it gives you a lot of freedom to misbehave, by saying, ‘Oh, I’m still in character, I’m still in character.’ I don’t do all that mischief.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Khan also addressed the rumours of ghost directing his movie directors.

Firmly denying the claims, the actor said, “The media has constantly claimed that I ghost-direct films.”

According to the 3 Idiots star, his point is — why will he do that?


“If I am doing a great job, why on earth will I put someone else’s name? “ said the PK performer, jokingly adding, “Pagal kutte ne kata hai mujhe? What nonsense?”

In the end, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor also said that it has been his privilege to work with directors who are extremely talented and from whom he has learnt so much.

On the professional front, Aamir Khan will be producing an upcoming period drama movie titled Lahore 1947 and will also star in a major superhero action film, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

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