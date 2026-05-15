Is Disha Patani behind Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar split saga? Shocking twist emerges 

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar's explosive divorce saga has taken an unexpected turn as a fan dragged Disha Patani.
The Naagin actress officially announced her split with her now estranged partner on Thursday, May 15, in a bombshell statement on Instagram.
However, shortly after the news broke, fans' theories emerged on social media, as several of them dragged Mouni's best friend, Disha, into her split saga.
The infamous Indian actress, who primarily works in Hindi television and films, also turned off her comment section in an attempt to curb online harassment and speculation targeting her close pal.
Notably, the reaction triggered widespread outrage as fans rushed to Disha’s Instagram to troll her, with one commenting on the Yodha actress' post, "Your and Mouni's love affair is going on, isn't it???"
"What happened to Mouni and her husband?" another asked.
A third troll, "Stay with you, Mouni Roy got divorced."
However, neither Mouni nor Disha has addressed these speculations so far.
This update came shortly after Mouni Roy and her husband, businessman Suraj Nambiar, officially confirmed their separation after four years of marriage.
The statement cited "evolving personal priorities" as the primary reason for their mutual decision to move forward on separate paths.