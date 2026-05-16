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Cannes Film Festival 2026: Sanam Saeed to honour legendary icon on red carpet

Sanam Saeed to make historical debut at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival with surprise homage to late actress

Cannes Film Festival 2026: Sanam Saeed to honour legendary icon on red carpet
Cannes Film Festival 2026: Sanam Saeed to honour legendary icon on red carpet 

Sanam Saeed is representing Pakistan on an international platform for the first time with an emotional tribute to the legendary icon. 

The Cake actress, who recently made history with her acting comeback in the superhit drama Kafeel, is set to honour the late veteran actress, Shamim Ara, who opened doors for women in a male-dominating Pakistani film industry.

Taking to her official Instagram account on Friday, May 15th, Saeed, 41, paid a heartfelt tribute to Ara, remembering her legacy as she walked the Cannes Film Festival red carpet.

"In honour of an icon that paved the way for so many of us. On my trip to Cannes, I carry her legacy and your prayers. Wish me luck," the Bachaana alum captioned her post.

She also released a video of herself, wearing a sleeveless navy blue traditional outfit with a dupatta. 

Saeed began her homage, saying, "There is a lineage of women in Pakistani cinema."

"And it starts with her, Begum Shamim Ara, an actor, a producer, and a director. Her life doesn’t follow the usual arc of rise, fall and fade. It is something rare. Rise. Dominance. Reinvention. Legacy," the Dobara Phir Se actress shared.

A look into Shamim Ara's acting journey: 

She continued reflecting on Shamim Ara's journey, who starred in superhit films, including Naila, Munda Bigrra Jaye, Saiqa and others.

As the video garnered the attention of fans and friends, Sanam Saeed was praised by several Pakistani celebrities in the comments section.

Pakistani stars hail Sanam Saeed for her Cannes debut: 

Maya Ali praised the actress, saying, "So proud of you, and so seated for you to present Madam Shamim Ara and Pakistan globally… go, girl."

"We are so proud of you. Queeeeen," Zara Noor Abbas wished.

Infamous Pakistani director, Asim Raza, said, "Carry the legacy, carry the torch, my dearest @sanammody. You deserve it like no one else." 

For those unaware, Sanam Saeed and renowned Pakistani designer, Hussain Rehar, will make a historic debut at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, which takes place in France from May 12th to May 23rd, 2026. 

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