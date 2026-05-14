Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar confirm divorce after 4-year marriage in shocking post

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar have called it quits on their marriage.
The Brahmastra actress took to Instagram on Thursday, May 14, to share a major personal update with fans, confirming her divorce from her entrepreneur husband, four years after tying the knot.
In the post, the couple shared that the decision has been taken through mutual understanding, and asked fans and media to give them privacy as they address the matters “privately and amicably.
“We note with dismay the unnecessary and intrusive attention into our personal lives by certain quarters of the media. We would like to state that we have decided to part ways and are taking the necessary time to address matters privately and amicably,” they stated.
Roy and Nambiar continued, “Attempts have been made to sensationalize our private lives by circulation of fictitious narratives and blatant falsehoods, which do not reflect the reality of our relationship. After thoughtful reflection on evolving personal priorities, we have mutually chosen to move forward on separate paths with respect and understanding.”
“At this point, we are focused on navigating this phase thoughtfully and privately. We will endeavour to cherish our friendship in times to come. We sincerely appreciate your understanding, respect for our privacy, and the continued support extended to us during this time. Mouni & Suraj,” the former flames concluded.
Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar met through their mutual friends during a New Year’s Ever celebration in Dubai in 2019.
On January 27, 2022, they got married in a destination wedding in Goa that incorporated both traditional Malayali and Bengali rituals.