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Netflix’s ‘Maa Behen’: Madhuri Dixit-Triptii Dimri starrer gets release date

The upcoming crime-comedy set to be released next month on Netflix

Netflix’s ‘Maa Behen’: Madhuri Dixit-Triptii Dimri starrer gets release date
Netflix’s ‘Maa Behen’: Madhuri Dixit-Triptii Dimri starrer gets release date

Netflix’s upcoming movie titled Maa Behen has finally gotten a release date.

Starring Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri in the leading roles, upcoming crime-comedy movie has been described as a “rooted crime-comedy packed with chaos”.

The announcement was made by the giant streamer on the birthday of the Maja Ma actress along with the first glimpse of the film.


Its caption reads, “Dhak dhak ho raha hai? Tareekh note kar lo Watch Maa Behen, out 4 June, only on Netflix!”

Written by Suresh Triveni and Pooja Tolani, the Suresh Triveni directional follows a dysfunctional mother-daughter trio, Rekha, Jaya and Sushma.

Their lives spiral into a complete chaos after a dead body suddenly appears in their kitchen.

As they attempt to hide the truth, things get really interesting navigating lies, panic and fast-paced comedy.

The forthcoming movie apart from Madhuri Dixit, who was last seen in series Mrs. Deshpande on JioHotstar, and Triptii Dimri, who recently starred alongisde Shahid Kapoor in O' Romeo, also stars Dharna Durgaa and Ravi Kishan.

It’s worth mentioning here that Maa Behen will officially premiere on Netflix next month on June 4, 2026.

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