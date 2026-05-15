Saif Ali Khan reflects on gruelling schedules and importance of family time

Saif Ali Khan has opened up about his work-life balance, saying his late-night schedules often stretch until 11pm and questioning whether such a routine qualifies as a sustainable lifestyle.
While conversing with India Today, the Agent Vinod star has spoken about prioritising work-life balance in recent years, saying the shift became more important after becoming a father to his sons, Taimur and Jehangir.
He said, “I’m sure there have been sacrifices professionally that have cost me personally. We’ve also been lucky, because as actors you can’t take support for granted in this profession."
Khan likened home to a “base camp,” saying it’s a place to rest and recharge before returning to life’s challenges.
He added that if one remains constantly on the climb, the base camp may no longer exist.
The Love Aaj Kal actor admitted that actors tend to miss many important occasions in their family members’ lives.
"You miss out on important personal moments too,” he said.
Khan reflected that becoming a father later in life changed his perspective, making him more focused on family time.
“At this age, I’ve become more conscious about giving time to my family. Especially after having children a little later in life, I started feeling that I must be home at a certain time in the evening. That nine-to-nine shift really bothers me because you don’t start at nine and you don’t finish at nine. The last shot goes up at 9:30, you’re home by 11, and I don’t think that’s a life. But yes, I have made lots of sacrifices, which was crazy,” he added.
To note, Saif Ali Khan was married to Amrita Singh and they became parents to two kids – Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.
After they parted ways in 2004, he tied the knot with Kareena in 2012 and they welcomed two boys - Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.