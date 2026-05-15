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Alia Bhatt shocks fans with 3-word explosive response to Cannes troll

The Bollywood diva was trolled for being ignored by international paparazzi at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival

Alia Bhatt shocks fans with 3-word explosive response to Cannes troll
Alia Bhatt shocks fans with 3-word explosive response to Cannes troll

Alia Bhatt recently fired back at trolls criticising her Cannes' appearance with a sharp response.

For the unversed, the 33-year-old Bollywood diva who attended the 2026 Cannes Film Festival as a global ambassador for L’Oréal Paris.

She soon became the centre of online trolling after a viral video claimed that international photographers ignored her during a red-carpet appearance.

However, she decided to shock her fans and followers by handling the matter very gently, responding to an online user on her post.

The netizen trolled Bhatt saying, “What a pity no one noticed you.”

Alia Bhatt shocks fans with 3-word explosive response to Cannes troll

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress, in her response, witting wrote back, “Why pity love, you noticed me :)”

Alia Bhatt shocks fans with 3-word explosive response to Cannes troll

During her appearance at the 79th Cannes Film Festival this week, Bhatt opted for a custom Tamara Ralph bright coral silk crêpe corset gown and a matching chiffon scarf.

The Highway performer also wore a custom-made Tarun Tahiliani’s chanderi dhoti skirt and a sculpted Victorian-style corset.

Her stylish accessories included Amrapali's Golconda diamonds and coral pieces.

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt will soon star in Love & War alongside her husband Ranbir Kapoor and her Raazi costar Vicky Kaushal.

Moreover, she is set to grace screen with her appearance as a leading actress in thriller Alpha.

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