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Ajay Devgn makes surprising decision for ‘Dhamaal 4’ to support Akshay Kumar new film

Ajay Devgn announces big update in special move to support Akshay Kumar’s ‘Welcome to the Jungle’

Ajay Devgn makes surprising decision for ‘Dhamaal 4’ to support Akshay Kumar new film
Ajay Devgn makes surprising decision for ‘Dhamaal 4’ to support Akshay Kumar new film

Ajay Devgn has made a special move in a show of friendship to Akshay Kumar.

In a heartfelt new update, the Hindustan Times reported on Saturday, May 16, that the Singham star has made a surprising decision for his upcoming film Dhamaal 4 to support the Bhooth Bangla actor’s forthcoming movie, Welcome to the Jungle.

In order to avoid the partial clash with Kumar’s new film at the box office, Devgn announced that the release date for Dhamaal 4 has been postponed, benefiting both the movies in terms of business.

According to the report, the major decision was taken mutually by both actors.

Now, Dhamaal 4, which was originally supposed to hit the big screens on July 4 will premiere on July 17, giving a clean window to Kumar’s Welcome to the Jungle, which is scheduled to release on June 26, 2026.

“Ajay and Akshay have been friends for as long as they have been massive stars. They both produce films too apart from acting, and understand how important it is to allow every film to have sufficient breathing space," an insider told the outlet.

They continued, "Which is why the discussion went off smoothly and they understood that the audience would need a gap between two comedies."

It is also worth mentioning that Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn are working together for the latter’s highly-awaited movie Golmaal 5.

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