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Outdated or solid comedy? ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh Do’ gets brutally honest X reviews

The comedy sequel stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh

Outdated or solid comedy? ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh Do’ gets brutally honest X reviews
Outdated or solid comedy? ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh Do’ gets brutally honest X reviews

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do just hit the theatres, and social media users are already rolling out their honest reviews about the romantic comedy.

Released on May 15, 2026, the Mudassar Aziz directional is a sequel to the 2019 movie Pati Patni Aur Woh featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles.

The situational romantic comedy focuses on a forest official named Prajapati, who gets in a messy and chaotic situation involving his wife, and two other women.

Since the movie got screened on big screens, many social media users, who had already watched the film, shared their honest reviews with one calling it a solid comedy entertainer and another labelled it as “hopefully colourful”.

One X user praised Khurrana’s acting, writing, “#AyushmannKhurrana proves once again why he’s one of the MOST dependable actors in Bollywood when it comes to situational comedy His expressions, panic reactions and comic timing carry #PatiPatniAurWohDo beautifully.”

Another posted, “Ayesha Raza quietly steals many scenes because of her effortless comic timing and natural reactions. #PatiPatniAurWohDo.”

Another one praised Vijay Raaz’s performance as he posted, “Vijay Raaz’s expressions and pauses alone were enough to make the theatre laugh loudly multiple times. #PatiPatniAurWohDo.”

Outdated or solid comedy? ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh Do’ gets brutally honest X reviews

A third user commented, “The chemistry between Ayushmann, Sara, Wamiqa and Rakul keeps the humour flowing naturally throughout the film. #PatiPatniAurWohDo.”

Another shared, “Rakul fits perfectly into this chaos-filled world and balances glamour with comedy without overdoing anything. #PatiPatniAurWohDo.”

Outdated or solid comedy? ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh Do’ gets brutally honest X reviews

However, some users were not satisfied by the movie at all as one of the users shared, “Literally lifting a very below par movie with utterly disgusting english words.”

Overall, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do has received positive reviews.

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