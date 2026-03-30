News
  • By Salima Bhutto
News

Justin Bieber shakes off Oscar drama with first surprise music gig

Justin Bieber focuses on his next move post-Oscar drama

  • By Salima Bhutto
Justin Bieber shakes off Oscar drama with first surprise music gig
Justin Bieber shakes off Oscar drama with first surprise music gig

Justin Bieber recently shook off all the drama surrounding his appearance at the 2026 Oscar with his first surprising music gig.

According to a tweet posted by Buzzing Pop on X, the 32-year-old singer is hosting a private, invite only concert.

The concert, which as per social media, was held for his fans in Los Angeles.

Justin Bieber focuses on his next move post-Oscar drama
Justin Bieber focuses on his next move post-Oscar drama

It’s worth mentioning that this marks Bieber’s first music gig after he allegedly got into a "heated exchange" with Usher at Jay-Z and Beyonce's Oscars afterparty.

According to closed one to the Baby hitmaker, the 47-year-old rapper approached Bieber with “energy and anger,” which led to a tense yet brief moment together.

However, rapper Da Brat, during a new episode of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show, revealed, “I spoke to Usher, and he said, ‘This is an exaggeration of the conversation.’ He’s been nothing but supportive of plenty of issues that Justin Bieber has had throughout the years.”

Apart from the duo, the star-studded guest list at Beyoncé and Jay-Z's bash also included Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner, Michael B. Jordan, Jacob Elordi, Ryan Coogler, Vin Diesel, Sofia Vergara, Austin Butler, and Emma Stone.

Moreover, none of the famous celebrities who attended Beyoncé and Jay-Z's party has publicly discussed witnessing any feud unfold between Justin Bieber and Usher.

Paul McCartney recounts Beatles’ first U.S. trip while performing classics in L.A.
Paul McCartney recounts Beatles’ first U.S. trip while performing classics in L.A.
Britney Spears shares sweet moments with sons after recent turmoil
Britney Spears shares sweet moments with sons after recent turmoil
Margot Robbie's parenting tip leaves Samara Weaving ‘comfortable’
Margot Robbie's parenting tip leaves Samara Weaving ‘comfortable’
Nicole Kidman, Simon Baker new ‘romance’ gets shocking twist
Nicole Kidman, Simon Baker new ‘romance’ gets shocking twist
Alex Duong, 'Blue Bloods' star breathes his last at age 42
Alex Duong, 'Blue Bloods' star breathes his last at age 42
Sophie Turner suffers unfortunate mishap on 'Tomb Raider' set
Sophie Turner suffers unfortunate mishap on 'Tomb Raider' set
Taylor Swift spotted with ex John Mayer back? Here’s what we know
Taylor Swift spotted with ex John Mayer back? Here’s what we know
Jennifer Aniston drops exciting update on ‘The Morning Show’ Season 5
Jennifer Aniston drops exciting update on ‘The Morning Show’ Season 5
Keith Urban's raw truth on coping after Nicole Kidman divorce exposed
Keith Urban's raw truth on coping after Nicole Kidman divorce exposed
Justin Timberlake's DUI scandal rocks marriage to Jessica Biel
Justin Timberlake's DUI scandal rocks marriage to Jessica Biel
Demi Lovato set to kick off tour amid age-gap controversy
Demi Lovato set to kick off tour amid age-gap controversy
Jay-Z opens up about career rejection amid his recent sexual assault allegations
Jay-Z opens up about career rejection amid his recent sexual assault allegations

Popular News

‘Dhurandhar 2’ puts ‘Bhooth Bangla’ release in jeopardy

‘Dhurandhar 2’ puts ‘Bhooth Bangla’ release in jeopardy
2 hours ago
Australia to cut fuel tax as global energy crisis pushes prices higher

Australia to cut fuel tax as global energy crisis pushes prices higher
an hour ago
Margot Robbie's parenting tip leaves Samara Weaving ‘comfortable’

Margot Robbie's parenting tip leaves Samara Weaving ‘comfortable’
3 hours ago