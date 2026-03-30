Justin Bieber shakes off Oscar drama with first surprise music gig

Justin Bieber recently shook off all the drama surrounding his appearance at the 2026 Oscar with his first surprising music gig.
According to a tweet posted by Buzzing Pop on X, the 32-year-old singer is hosting a private, invite only concert.
The concert, which as per social media, was held for his fans in Los Angeles.
It’s worth mentioning that this marks Bieber’s first music gig after he allegedly got into a "heated exchange" with Usher at Jay-Z and Beyonce's Oscars afterparty.
According to closed one to the Baby hitmaker, the 47-year-old rapper approached Bieber with “energy and anger,” which led to a tense yet brief moment together.
However, rapper Da Brat, during a new episode of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show, revealed, “I spoke to Usher, and he said, ‘This is an exaggeration of the conversation.’ He’s been nothing but supportive of plenty of issues that Justin Bieber has had throughout the years.”
Apart from the duo, the star-studded guest list at Beyoncé and Jay-Z's bash also included Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner, Michael B. Jordan, Jacob Elordi, Ryan Coogler, Vin Diesel, Sofia Vergara, Austin Butler, and Emma Stone.
Moreover, none of the famous celebrities who attended Beyoncé and Jay-Z's party has publicly discussed witnessing any feud unfold between Justin Bieber and Usher.