News
  • By Hafsa Naeem
News

Spain closes airspace to US amid intensifying Iran conflict

Spain has closed its airspace to U.S. military aircraft involved in operations against Iran

  • By Hafsa Naeem
Spain closes airspace to US amid intensifying Iran conflict
Spain closes airspace to US amid intensifying Iran conflict

Spain, in a bold move, has closed its airspace for the United States considering ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Declaring clear support for Iran, Spain's defense minister Margarita Robles expressed on Monday that planes involved in attacks on Iran are strictly restricted from crossing its airbase—a step beyond its ‌previous denial of use of jointly operated military bases.

"We don't authorize either the use of military bases or the use of airspace for actions related to the war in Iran," she told reporters in Madrid.

As reported by El País, the closure of the airspace forces military planes to bypass NATO member Spain en route to their targets in the Middle East, but it does not include emergency situations.

"This decision is part of the decision already made by the Spanish government not to participate in or contribute ‌to a war that was initiated unilaterally and against international law," Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo said during an interview with radio Cadena Ser when asked if the decision to close Spain's airspace could worsen relations with the United States.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has been one of the most vocal opponents of the U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran, describing them as reckless and illegal.

Additionally, President Donald Trump has also threatened to cut trade with Madrid for denying the U.S. use of Spain's bases in the war.

Furthermore, the news reported on Monday was first sourced through Spanish newspaper El Pais, citing military sources.

Iran confirms death of IRGC Navy Chief Alireza Tangsiri after Israeli attack
Iran confirms death of IRGC Navy Chief Alireza Tangsiri after Israeli attack
Why BBC dismissed Scott Mills from Radio 2? Bombshell email reveals true story
Why BBC dismissed Scott Mills from Radio 2? Bombshell email reveals true story
Trump eyes Iran’s Kharg Island: ‘Maybe we take it, maybe we don’t’ as oil hits $116
Trump eyes Iran’s Kharg Island: ‘Maybe we take it, maybe we don’t’ as oil hits $116
EU energy ministers align to tackle economic crisis amid US-Iran tensions
EU energy ministers align to tackle economic crisis amid US-Iran tensions
Heavy rain, flash floods kill 22 in Afghanistan, leaving several injured
Heavy rain, flash floods kill 22 in Afghanistan, leaving several injured
Australia to cut fuel tax as global energy crisis pushes prices higher
Australia to cut fuel tax as global energy crisis pushes prices higher
Trump says he wants to 'take Iran’s oil' as Middle East crisis widens
Trump says he wants to 'take Iran’s oil' as Middle East crisis widens
Oil prices climb above $116 as Middle East conflict fuels supply concerns
Oil prices climb above $116 as Middle East conflict fuels supply concerns
Israel plans to expand southern Lebanon invasion after journalists killings
Israel plans to expand southern Lebanon invasion after journalists killings
Bank of America: Three arrested after attempted bomb attack in Paris
Bank of America: Three arrested after attempted bomb attack in Paris
Pope Leo takes aim at Trump during Palm Sunday mass: 'your hands are full of blood'
Pope Leo takes aim at Trump during Palm Sunday mass: 'your hands are full of blood'
France denounces Houthi strikes on Israel amid escalating tensions
France denounces Houthi strikes on Israel amid escalating tensions

Popular News

Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh steals spotlight amid ‘Dhurandhar’ silence buzz

Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh steals spotlight amid ‘Dhurandhar’ silence buzz

2 hours ago
Ryan Gosling makes onstage plea for filmmakers to cast Eva Mendes' brother

Ryan Gosling makes onstage plea for filmmakers to cast Eva Mendes' brother

2 hours ago
King Charles dims Buckingham Palace for major cause

King Charles dims Buckingham Palace for major cause

5 hours ago