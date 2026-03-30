Why BBC dismissed Scott Mills from Radio 2? Bombshell email reveals true story

Scott Mills is officially out from BBC Radio 2 over shocking reason.
The famous presenter and DJ has been sacked by the British Broadcasting Corporation over "personal conduct" as confirmed by a bombshell email sent to the staff members.
The Director of Music, Lorna Clarke in an official email informed Scott's colleagues that he will not be returning to BBC, where he has been working since 1998.
Clarke noted in her email, "I wanted to personally let you know that Scott Mills has left the Breakfast show, and the BBC. I know that this news will be sudden and unexpected, and therefore must come as a shock."
She continued, "Not least as so many of us have worked with Scott over a great many years, across a broad range of our programmes on R1, 5Live, R2 and TV. I felt it was important to share this news with you at the earliest opportunity."
"Of course, it will also come as a shock to our audience and loyal breakfast show listeners too. I will update everyone with more information on plans for the show when I’m able to. While I appreciate many of you will have questions, I hope you can understand that I am not going to be saying anything further now," added the email.
BBC issues first statement after Scott Mills' dismissal
"While we do not comment on matters relating to individuals, we can confirm Scott Mills is no longer contracted to work with the BBC," read the broadcaster's statement obtained by Mirror on Monday, March 30, 2026.