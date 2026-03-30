Ryan Gosling makes onstage plea for filmmakers to cast Eva Mendes' brother 

Ryan Gosling paused a Los Angeles event to praise Eva Mendes’ brother as “the hardest-working nonworking actor,” urging filmmakers in the crowd to “hire this man.”
The La La Land star took a moment at Los Angeles event to promote his film Project Hail Mary—but instead used the moment to help Eva Mendes’ brother, Carlos Mendes land an acting job.
Gosling he issued a public plea for movie execs to cast Carlos in their next projects, calling him “the hardest-working nonworking actor in this town that I have ever met.”
In a TIk Tok captured video, he said, “Can I stop you one second? Carlos are you in the audience? Can you stand up for a second.”
As an embarrassed Carlos gets to his feet, the Barbie star then addresses the crowd, saying: “Okay, how many of you are directors? Raise your hands. How many producers? How many writers?”
He went on to say, “This is Carlos Mendez, he's Eva Mendes' brother. He is the hardest-working nonworking actor in this town that I have ever met.”
Heaping praise on Carlos' talents and work ethic, Gosling mentioned, “So my Hail Mary is, please, hire this man! He deserves it.”
He continued, “Get his number. If you’re writing something, directing something, put him in it. He deserves it. He's as talented as he is handsome.”
To note, Carlos is a doting uncle to Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling’s two daughters, Esmeralda, 11, and Amada, nine, and has praised the couple as “amazing parents.”