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  • By Syeda Fazeelat
News

France denounces Houthi strikes on Israel amid escalating tensions

French foreign ministry spokesman Pascal Confavreux called the Houthis strikes on Israel 'irresponsible'

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
France denounces Houthi strikes on Israel amid escalating tensions
 France denounces Houthi strikes on Israel amid escalating tensions

France has condemned two attacks by Yemen’s Houthis on Israel, accusing them of increasing regional tensions, as they joined the ongoing conflict.

French foreign ministry spokesman Pascal Confavreux called the Houthis act “irresponsible,” stating, "The Houthis should abstain from all attacks."

Everything should be done "to avoid an even greater escalation of the conflict," which has led to killing of thousands across the region and affecting the global economy, the spokesman added.

Notably, the ongoing war has sent the global economy into a turmoil due to disruption in global maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a major waterway in the Gulf via a gift of the world’s crude supplies pass.

The only alternative routes for the supply of essentials are the Red Sea on the other side of the Arabian peninsula or opt for a longer route around the tip of southern Africa.

From Yemen, the Houthis could potentially disrupt shipping through the Red Sea, as they did during the peak of Israel-Palestinian war.

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