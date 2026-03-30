Iran confirms death of IRGC Navy Chief Alireza Tangsiri after Israeli attack

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has officially confirmed the death of its Navy Chief, Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri.
On Monday, March 0, 2026, Iranian state media announced that the high-ranking commander “joined the ranks of Allah due to the severity of his injuries” following an attack last week.
Tangsiri was a key figure in Iran’s military having led the IRGC Navy since 2018. He was widely known for his hardline stance and for overseeing the closure of the strategic Strait of Hormuz.
Israeli officials claimed responsibility for the strike on March 26 in the port city of Bandar Abbas. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Tangsiri had “a great deal of blood on his hands” and was the primary architect behind the maritime blockade.
U.S. Central Command also verified the death with Admiral Brad Cooper noting that the elimination of the commander “makes the region safer.”
Despite the loss of their leader, the IRGC issued a defiant warning to its adversaries stating that “every fighter is a Tangsiri and we will see what surprises they will bring in the days and months ahead.”
This development marks a major escalation in the ongoing regional conflict.