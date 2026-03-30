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  • By Hafsa Naeem
News

Trump says he wants to 'take Iran’s oil' as Middle East crisis widens

Trump says US could seize Iran’s oil and Kharg Island as Middle East war escalates

  • By Hafsa Naeem
Trump says he wants to take Iran’s oil as Middle East crisis widens
Trump says he wants to 'take Iran’s oil' as Middle East crisis widens

Trump said he thinks a deal to end the war with Iran is close but also that his troops could seize the Iranian oil export hub on Kharg Island.

As reported by Financial Times, Donald Trump expressed that his ‘preference would be to 'take the oil.'

The U.S. President said on Sunday that the US-Israel war had achieved regime change in Iran, even as he assured that he would “make a deal” with the Iranians.

“I think we’ll make a deal with them, pretty sure...but we’ve had regime change,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One, citing the number of Iranian leaders killed in the month-long war.

“We’re dealing with different people than anybody’s dealt with before. It’s a whole different group of people. So I would consider that regime change,” Trump said.

In ‌an interview ‌with FT published on Sunday, Trump said ‌he wants ‌to “take the ‌oil in Iran” and could seize the ‌export ‌hub of Kharg ‌Island “very easily.”


Kharg Island, located off the west coast of Iran, is a vital oil terminal for the Middle Eastern country and is being eyed by the Pentagon for ground operations, though the US insisted it would stop short of a full-scale invasion.

When asked about the state of Iranian defense on the island, Trump said, “I don’t think they have any defense. We could take it very easily.”

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