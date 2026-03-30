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  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
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Trump eyes Iran’s Kharg Island: ‘Maybe we take it, maybe we don’t’ as oil hits $116

‘My favourite thing is to take the oil in Iran,’ said Donald Trump

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
Trump eyes Iran’s Kharg Island: ‘Maybe we take it, maybe we don’t’ as oil hits $116
Trump eyes Iran’s Kharg Island: ‘Maybe we take it, maybe we don’t’ as oil hits $116

President Donald Trump has intensified his rhetoric against Tehran suggesting the US might seize Kharg Island, Iran’s primary oil export terminal.

In an interview published Monday with the Financial Times, the President discussed his strategic options for the Persian Gulf as a military buildup continues in the region.

Trump stated that “Maybe we take Kharg Island, maybe we don’t. We have a lot of options,” noting that any such operation “would also mean we had to be there for a while.”


When questioned about the potential for resistance, he expressed confidence in American military superiority, saying, “I don’t think they have any defense. We could take it very easily.”

The President candidly expressed his interest in Iran’s energy assets remarking, “To be honest with you, my favourite thing is to take the oil in Iran but some stupid people back in the US say: ‘Why are you doing that?’ But they’re stupid people.”

These comments come as Brent crude prices surged past $116 a barrel. Despite the aggressive posturing, Trump noted that indirect negotiations through Pakistan are progressing suggesting a deal “could be made fairly quickly” if terms are met by an April 6 deadline.

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