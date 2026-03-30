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  • By Javeria Ahmed
News

King Charles dims Buckingham Palace for major cause

The Royal Family made a surprise 60-minute blackout at the Buckingham Palace

  • By Javeria Ahmed
King Charles dims Buckingham Palace for major cause
King Charles dims Buckingham Palace for major cause 

Buckingham Palace faded into a rare, somber silhouette against the London skyline tonight, as King Charles III ordered the lights extinguished to draw global attention to the escalating climate crisis.

On Saturday, the royal, a longtime environmental advocate, marked Earth Hour with a surprise 60-minute blackout at the palace.

A video posted by Instagram account @about.london showed the palace was shrouded in darkness on 28 March from 8.30 pm to 9.30 pm GMT to, as WWF described, "stand up for our planet alongside millions around the world".

"Every light out is a voice raised," the organisation said ahead of the global event this year.

Last year, Charles supported the initiative by turning off the lights at Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Windsor Castle.

The official Royal Family Instagram account had urged others to "join us for 60 minutes and give an hour for Earth".

To note, King Charles III has long championed sustainability, launching the Sustainable Markets Initiative in 2020 as Prince of Wales, and recently highlighting the climate crisis in his Commonwealth Day message.

"Across our world, communities and nations face the increasing pressures of conflict, climate change and rapid transformation. Yet it is often in such testing moments that the enduring spirit of the Commonwealth is most clearly revealed," he said.

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