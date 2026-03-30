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  • By Javeria Ahmed
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Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh steals spotlight amid ‘Dhurandhar’ silence buzz

Ranveer Singh and Shah Rukh Khan reunion came amid buzz over his silence on 'Dhurandhar' success

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh steals spotlight amid ‘Dhurandhar’ silence buzz
Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh steals spotlight amid ‘Dhurandhar’ silence buzz 

Shah Rukh Khan posed with Ranveer Singh amid buzz over his silence on Dhurandhar’s success, as fans rallied to defend him.

During the glamorous Mumbai celebration of Mishka Kamboj’s birthday party, the event drew several stars, including Sanjay Dutt, Ranveer Singh, and the Dunki star.

A widely shared photo captures Shah Rukh Khan and Singh smiling together amid the celebrations, alongside Shilpa Shetty.

Amid speculation over the Khans’ lack of public response to Dhurandhar: The Revenge’s success, fans of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan have stepped in to defend them, claiming the picture speaks for itself.

“King of Hearts Shah Rukh Khan stole the show,” another shared.

One social media user wrote, “He let Ranveer take the limelight..everyone needs their minutes.”

“Why will there be issue with them, just coz he doesn't make ask post about him doesn't mean they hv problem,” the third commented.

To note, Dhurandhar 2, the sequel to the 2025 spy thriller Dhurandhar, continues the story of an undercover Indian intelligence agent played by Ranveer Singh infiltrating criminal networks in Karachi.

The franchise also stars Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi, with the sequel earning over ₹1250 crore worldwide and ₹840 crore in India.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in King.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Raghav Juyal, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat and Saurabh Shukla in key roles.

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