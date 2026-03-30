Olivia Munn credits John Mulaney months after 'threats' drama: 'He was there' 

Months after her controversial remarks about the children’s show, Ms Rachel, Olivia Munn has finally broken her silence about how her husband, John Mulaney, supported her through thick and thin.
The Predator actress, who has been silently battling breast cancer, has recently credited her life partner for showing unwavering support during the toughest phase of her life.
In a new interview with CBS News Sunday, Olivia said when she was facing the "possibility of death," it was only John who stood firm with her.
"There's no better person in the world to me than my husband. He wanted to come to every single doctor's appointment. He's got his notebook that he writes all of his ideas for jokes and anything that comes to him through the day," the 45-year-old American actress noted.
Olivia, who got married to John in July 2024, said that despite announcing her diagnosis in March 2024, John decided to tie the knot, which ultimately uplifted her confidence.
Where the X-Men: Apocalypse alum, who has undergone four surgeries to remove cancer in her breast, was battling with the illness, she also faced immense backlash in June last year.
After sharing her personal opinion about the popular children's show, Ms. Rachel, some online users labelled her "selfish" for her comments that she would not allow her kids to watch the television series.
At the time, John Mulaney gave her confidence and slammed the online users for issuing "violent threats" to his cancer-stricken wife.
Since then, she has been receiving unwavering support from her life partner, no matter what.