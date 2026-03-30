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Taylor Swift reacts as Blake Lively lawsuit hits breaking point: 'about to get messier'

Taylor Swift true feelings over Justin Baldoni's latest victory in Blake Lively legal battle come to light

Taylor Swift reacts as Blake Lively lawsuit hits breaking point: about to get messier
Taylor Swift reacts as Blake Lively lawsuit hits breaking point: 'about to get messier'

Taylor Swift is said to be in "panic" as her former best friend Blake Lively's legal battle with Justin Baldoni takes a shocking twist.

Although, the 14-time Grammy winner has reportedly cut ties with The Age of Adaline actress, the fear of being dragged in her nasty sexual harrasment lawsuit against Justin has intesified after the It Ends With Us director's legal win.

Last week, Justin's legal team bagged major victory in ongoing court battle with Blake as court took the decision to extend the deadline of pretrial by one week.

Now, sources close to Taylor - who recently bagged seven accolades at iHeart Radio Awards 2026 is "anxious" as she believes this deadline extension will only make Blake's case "alot messier."

An insider told Rob Shuter that Ryan Reynolds' wife is not the only one worried that "Discovery means texts, emails, DMs — everything could come out."

"Taylor is very aware of this, if she’s mentioned anywhere in those communications, it could drag her into a legal and PR mess she never signed up for," added the source.

The insider explained that this decision has given Justin's attorney's team to dig deeper into damaging narratives and leaked messages.

"This isn’t just a lawsuit anymore," claimed the source, adding, "It’s a potential exposure of how Hollywood really operates behind the scenes."

While sources close to Justin Baldoni believe that "He believes the truth is on his side — and now he has the chance to prove it."

"This is about to get a lot messier" added the insider.

Blake Lively filed sexual harrasmemt lawsuit against her It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni in December 2024.

The case is set for a court trial next month. 

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