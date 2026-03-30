Angelina Jolie earns glowing praise after controversial Tom Ford appearance 

Angelina Jolie's former co-star turned into a huge support system after her "vague" appearance at a Tom Ford event.
After making headlines at the star-studded fashion occasion, the Salt actress received a sweet show of support as a renowned Turkish actor and her Maria co-star, Haluk Bilginer, showered her with immense praise.
In the new interview with the MonarTalks program, the 71-year-old Turkish actor applauds Jolie for her "humility and sincerity."
Sharing his personal experience, particularly after closely working with the Original Sin starlet in the 2024 film, Maria, the Ezel actor described her as "a genuinely down-to-earth person" without the celebrity attitude filters.
These heartfelt remarks for Angelina Jolie resurfaced after she grabbed the attention of media reporters and onlookers with her mysterious statement at the Tom Ford event.
Notably, the Oscar-winning actress, who made a glitzy appearance at the Shanghai occasion on Sunday, March 29, abruptly told the media professionals, "I’m so grateful to be here. I wish I had more time, and I look forward to returning."
However, her brief comment immediately sparked theories about her true feelings and circumstances at the event, as several believed she was "jet-lagged" and exhausted.
"Her facial expression looks different from what we’re used to seeing. Could this be due to age, too much surgery, or an undisclosed condition (like paralysis)?" another noted.
While a third suggested, "She had a facelift and ruined those big, beautiful, round eyes. Her skin’s tighter, but she lost that classic Angelina look. The people in this thread saying she has a cloned body double should forgo plastic surgery and seek psychiatric care instead."
So far, Angelina Jolie, who is currently away from the spotlight, has yet to address this ongoing speculation.